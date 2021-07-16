Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $10.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $46.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

GS stock opened at $373.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

