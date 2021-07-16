Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oportun Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OPRT opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $569.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

