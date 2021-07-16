Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$112.00 to C$105.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as low as C$90.25 and last traded at C$90.44, with a volume of 414949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.25.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$322.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$60.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

