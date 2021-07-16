Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

NYSE USB opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

