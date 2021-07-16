Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.00 million.

