Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $248.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.74. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

