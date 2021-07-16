NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $182.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $162.48 and last traded at $162.03, with a volume of 20762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.59.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $2,428,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,655,150. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

