Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

