Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Ring Energy by 61.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 565,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,127,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.