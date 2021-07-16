Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875,769 shares of company stock worth $180,517,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.