Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Sell

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,272,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $11,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 588,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 147.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 460,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

