Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 19th (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GMBTU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,037,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $686,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,162,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

