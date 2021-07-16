OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 33,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,303,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.