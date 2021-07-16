Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $247.00 to $285.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as high as $294.47 and last traded at $293.95, with a volume of 1009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.88.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.