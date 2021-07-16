Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $332.00 to $344.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $326.36 and last traded at $326.36, with a volume of 2031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $325.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

