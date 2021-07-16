SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 21st

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SHACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $499,000.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

