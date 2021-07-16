Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 103.6% in June

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 186,065 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.