Steve Foots Acquires 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,694 ($100.52) per share, for a total transaction of £153.88 ($201.05).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,742 ($101.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,069.48. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,482 ($71.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,848.91 ($102.55).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

