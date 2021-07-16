Steve Foots Acquires 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,694 ($100.52) per share, for a total transaction of £153.88 ($201.05).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,742 ($101.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,069.48. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,482 ($71.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,848.91 ($102.55).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.