Martin Whitaker Sells 80,612 Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) Stock

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) insider Martin Whitaker sold 80,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £50,785.56 ($66,351.66).

Shares of DNL opened at GBX 63.05 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.94. The company has a market capitalization of £105.88 million and a P/E ratio of -15.37. Diurnal Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.20 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28).

About Diurnal Group

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

