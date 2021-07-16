Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €110.40 ($129.88) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.