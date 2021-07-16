Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aeva Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEVA. New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

AEVA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

