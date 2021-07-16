(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

