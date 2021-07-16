UBS Group Reiterates “€35.50” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.43 ($44.04).

Shares of STM opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.56. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

