Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €880.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €796.73 ($937.33).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €739.80 ($870.35) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €732.76.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.