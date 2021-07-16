SVB Leerink Weighs in on Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Also, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

