Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report released on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

