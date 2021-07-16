NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.