Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AYA opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -446.52.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

