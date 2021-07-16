Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WESCO International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

