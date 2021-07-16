First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

