Digiwage Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $40,587.31 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

