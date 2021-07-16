London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,514 ($98.17) and last traded at GBX 7,568 ($98.88). Approximately 557,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 792,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,660 ($100.08).

LSEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,652.29. The stock has a market cap of £38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

