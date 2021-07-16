London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,514 ($98.17) and last traded at GBX 7,568 ($98.88). Approximately 557,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 792,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,660 ($100.08).

LSEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,652.29. The stock has a market cap of £38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

