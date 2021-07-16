Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading Down 2.5%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.13 and last traded at $77.13. Approximately 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.13.

AFTPF has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Afterpay in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Afterpay in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.53.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

