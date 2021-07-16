Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.72. Approximately 5,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 66,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

GBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$841.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.23.

In related news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,031,500.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.