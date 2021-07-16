Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Shares Down 3.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 436,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,585,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11.

Get Cuentas alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cuentas as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.