BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Up 2.3%

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57). 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The company has a market cap of £39.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.67.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

