Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 36,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates an eSports platform in Malaysia. The company provides www.Matchroom.net., an integrated e-sports tournament site that allows tournament organizers, brands, players, and game developers to organize e-sports tournaments on platform utilizing platform tools, such as user registrations, payments, communications, lives stream link ups, wallet system, and other community features.

