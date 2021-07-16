Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 310,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $18,270,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 2,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Global Blue Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

