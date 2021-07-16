NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches Market Cap of $652,905.85

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $28.89 or 0.00090379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $652,905.85 and approximately $92,477.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00150388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.39 or 0.99852456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

