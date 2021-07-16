Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,471. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

