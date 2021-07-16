CryptoFranc (XCHF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,906.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.20 million and $26,906.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

