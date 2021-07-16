Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

LEN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.86. 1,459,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,158. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79. Lennar has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

