Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 974,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

GEF traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Greif will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

