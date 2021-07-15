ZB Token (ZB) Market Capitalization Hits $131.12 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $131.12 million and $1.05 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.95 or 0.00870628 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.