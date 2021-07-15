Treat DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002979 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $951,010.18 and approximately $33.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00111350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00150428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,975.63 or 1.00157256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

