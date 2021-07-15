Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Cap of $748,004.02

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $748,004.02 and approximately $8,343.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00111350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00150428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,975.63 or 1.00157256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

