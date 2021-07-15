KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 335,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,396. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.