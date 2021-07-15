New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Update

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New Frontier Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:NFH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,461. New Frontier Health has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

