Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $140,176.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.83 or 0.00869127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

