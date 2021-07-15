AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 87.8% in June

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CBH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $267,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 55,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

