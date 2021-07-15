AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 87.8% in June

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:CBH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.